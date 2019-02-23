19 people charged with public assistance fraud in Richmond County arraigned

RICHMOND, GA (WFXG) - Nineteen people charged with public assistance fraud were arraigned Friday. In many of those cases, one local attorney tells us the investigations began between 3 and 7 years ago. However, more than a dozen people were only recently indicted.
Attorney Jason Hasty says many people taken into custody were caught off guard because when they spoke to investigators years ago, they thought they only had one charge. “That happens, the case goes to a grand jury and the district attorney seeks an indictment on more than one charge. That happened with many of the cases, which made the bonds higher than they thought they would be, perhaps. And also, just the sheer number of charges, was very surprising to some people today.”
Most of those cases had bond of $2,500 per count, an amount that were already agreed upon by the District Attorney.
Hasty says if you find yourself in this position, it’s best to contact an attorney.
