A ‘Feis’ new start for Savannah’s Irish celebrations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After a year without a popular family-oriented event leading up to Savannah’s Saint Patrick’s Day weekend festivities, local businesses and community groups are coming together to revive a Tara Feis-like event.
Tara Feis was completely funded by the City of Savannah up until last year. As the city re-structured how cultural events applied for that funding, the Irish cultural event ended up without city dollars.
Instead of Tara Feis, this year’s event will be called the Celtic Ceol Feis, with the Savannah Waterfront Association spear-heading the effort.
“The word Ceol means music, so it’s Irish Music Feis,” said event organizer and co-founder of Tara Feis, Harry O’Donoghue.
O’Donoghue and others have worked for the past month to bring together the musical acts, vendors, and cultural experiences Savannah families became accustomed to experiencing with Tara Feis - but the Celtic Ceol Feis will have some noticeable differences.
“This is going to be more of a community-based, grass-roots drive. We have sponsorship from the Savannah Waterfront, from local businesses and business leaders," O’Donoghue said. "We will have a place where local families, prominent Irish families in town can donate. I think we have Guinness on board. We have support from the Center for Irish Studies at Georgia Southern University.”
Ma’s Irish Kitchen and Guinness will be on hand - a different twist from years’ past.
Organizers say this will very much be a family-oriented event the weekend before Saint Patrick’s Day that showcases the Irish culture and heritage that’s so rich in Savannah.
Being held in Emmet Park year after year, taking over leadership of the event was a natural fit for the Savannah Waterfront Association.
“I wanted us to have a cultural event where a lot of Savannahians supported and participated, and just to bring out the community, so I thought it would be a great idea for us to host the event," said Savannah Waterfront Association Director, Victoria Smith.
For some of this year’s entertainment, O’Donoghue said he’ll be performing, along with schools of Irish dance, Padraig Allen, and The McLean Avenue Band out of New York.
Smith says there will be an author reading for children, and a shamrock planting activity for the little ones as well.
