Easy & delicious margarita recipe for National Margarita Day!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s National Margarita Day and there’s nothing better than to celebrate with a hand-crafted margarita recipe.
Patron has made it easy and delicious to make your margaritas with the classic flavors you know and love.
Ultimo Margarita Recipe
1.5oz Patron Reposado
.5oz Green Chartreuse
.5oz Harlequin Orange Liqueur
.5oz Citrus Oleo Saccharum (recipe below)
1oz Fresh Lime Juice
Chili Lime Salt Rim
Directions:
In a shaker tin measure out the first 5 ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Rim your glass with chili lime salt and then fill to the brim with ice. Using a bar strainer pour the contents of the shaker tin over the ice, garnish with a lime and enjoy! Happy Margarita Day!
Citrus Oleo Recipe
Remove zest from 2 lemons, 2 limes, 2 oranges, & 1 grapefruit in wide strips with a vegetable peeler, leaving white pith behind. Toss with 1/2 cup of sugar in a medium bowl, cover, and let sit at least 3 hours and up to 1 day (flavor will intensify with time). Strain into an airtight container, pressing on solids to extract as much oil as possible; discard zest. Cover oil and chill.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.