Easy & delicious margarita recipe for National Margarita Day!

Remove zest from 2 lemons, 2 limes, 2 oranges, & 1 grapefruit in wide strips with a vegetable peeler, leaving white pith behind. Toss with 1/2 cup of sugar in a medium bowl, cover, and let sit at least 3 hours and up to 1 day (flavor will intensify with time). Strain into an airtight container, pressing on solids to extract as much oil as possible; discard zest. Cover oil and chill.