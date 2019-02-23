Discussions continue on New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The discussion continues about the plan for the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. Friday marks day 7 of the 30 day comment period. Augusta Commissioner of District 8, Brandon Garrett, says there are a few things that need to be considered during this time.
“One of the things that’s really important is making sure that Augusta preserves the pool it has above lock and dam, to me that is the most important issue,” Garrett said.
A proposal was put before commissioners over a week ago to allocate $75,000 to a consultant firm to help devise another solution other than the one the US Army Corps of Engineers has proposed in their draft. Time is of the essence so this is one of the items that will be discussed at the commission meeting.
“Since we are in the comment period I think that it’s one of those vital needs. We need to move quickly on it, make sure that we do have a consulting group to help us,” Garrett said.
Right now the Savannah Riverkeeper, Tonya Bonitatibus, says she is working on an option adapting the Corps of Engineers plan, if the $75,000 is not approved.
“The rock dam can be made more effective, we don’t have to draw it down as much and we also certainly don’t have to dig out the entire park, that is a huge loss,” Bonitatibus said.
The city of Augusta did ask for an extension on the comment period but that has not been approved yet. “I’m really hoping that people will contact the Corps, because the more they hear from us, I think the more they’ll listen,” Garrett said.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.