Canadian delegation inspired by Georgia Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Members of the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA) came to Augusta Friday to learn about the Georgia Cyber Center and its mission to address cyber incidents and attacks.
They’ve been in town for a few days and have talked to state and Georgia Cyber Center representatives, learning how to leverage the center’s resources.
“It is so inspiring and this is where, I have to say, I’ve been mulling over the last couple of days after seeing this and figuring out, if we can’t duplicate this exactly, what would it take to get 2/3s of the way or 3/4 of the way there?” said eSentire Founder & CIO Eldon Sprickerhoff.
Dr. Neil Maclean,with Centres of Excellence Healthcare Cybersecurity said having a facility that’s completely open to collaboration and sharing can help people work across geography on common cyber security challenges. “If someone steals your health information, at least in Canada, people get really upset about it. It’s who you are, it’s your identity, almost impossible to replace. So, I think, at the basic level, it’s like a ‘how do we protect our health information?’"
CATA Cyber is recognized as one of Canada’s most progressive voices for the cyber security industry. This is the third international group to come to the Cyber Center. Several states have also toured the facility.
