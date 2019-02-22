Jay Jefferies speaks at Hammond Hill Elementary School

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Meteorologist Jay Jefferies said: “Here I am at Hammond Hill Elementary School and look at this: We are celebrating our leaders of Hammond Hill.”
Jefferies was a guest speaker at Hammond Hill Elementary’s black history program Friday morning.
Kindergarten through third grade students learned all about the civil rights movement and learned some valuable lessons about African Americans struggles.
Ordean Crews, a counselor at Hammond Hill Elementary, said: "We have been talking about what it feels like to protest and use those seven habits. So we had a chance to make signs and walk around with our signs and sing ‘We Shall Overcome.’”
Students also learned the importance of working together for change no matter your background.
