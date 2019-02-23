Georgia and South Carolina picks for Best Picture Oscar

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Academy Awards, commonly known as The Oscars, will take place this Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. While the winners have yet to be announced, the votes, (the unofficial ones at least) are in. Movie fans in Georgia and South Carolina are divided as to which film should win Best Picture. Georgians favor Bohemian Rhapsody, the celebratory film that follows the career of the band Queen and its dynamic front man Freddie Mercury. South Carolinians, on the other hand, want to see Marvel’s Black Panther win the Academy’s top award.
Here’s how the Best Picture nominations fared with the rest of the country:
Interesting Findings
- Bohemian Rhapsody was the most searched movie in 50% of the United States
- The top 2 searched movies were both about musicians. In fact, 3 of the 4 top searched films were about musicians — Black Panther was the only top-searched film not about a musician
- Roma won in New Jersey, New York, and Texas — all states with high latinx populations.
- 5 of the 8 films nominated this year all have a common theme of facing racism and segregation, and dealing with empowering people who have historically been oppressed. However, even the films that didn’t deal with this theme still had strong political lenses.
- Much of Green Book took place in the South yet it wasn’t the most searched film in the South.
- Vice, BlacKkKlansman, and The Favourite didn’t appear as a favorite in any of the states.
- Black Panther was the biggest box-office hit of all the nominees, raking in a total of $700,059,566. It was also the first superhero movie to get a Best Picture nomination.
Methodology
Data analysts at USDIRECT.com used Googled Trends to learn which states were Googling which Oscar-nominated films the most. The search queries analyzed were based on the official release list of Oscar nominees on January 22, 2019.
