Georgia and South Carolina picks for Best Picture Oscar

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Academy Awards, commonly known as The Oscars, will take place this Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. While the winners have yet to be announced, the votes, (the unofficial ones at least) are in. Movie fans in Georgia and South Carolina are divided as to which film should win Best Picture. Georgians favor Bohemian Rhapsody, the celebratory film that follows the career of the band Queen and its dynamic front man Freddie Mercury. South Carolinians, on the other hand, want to see Marvel’s Black Panther win the Academy’s top award.