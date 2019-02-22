Dense Fog today and tomorrow across the CSRA.

(WFXG) - A frontal system will remain in the region through Saturday night. A cold front will cross the area Sunday with a dry air mass overspreading the region during the afternoon. Dry high pressure will be in control Monday and Tuesday.
High low-level moisture combined with nocturnal cooling has resulted in areas of dense fog mainly in the south part of the forecast area. Thicker cloudiness and wind behind the front has limited fog in the north section.
�
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.