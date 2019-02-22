Augusta Canal project to be completed Monday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In January, the Augusta Canal was partially drained as crews worked on improving several embankments.
The final cost of the project is just over $100,000.
Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier said Friday the work is mostly done and that the canal has been partially refilled.
There are a few last minute items being completed but he expected the canal will be completely refilled on Monday.
The city still urged people using the canal for recreational activities to use caution until the project is complete.
