Army Corps of Engineers to hold workshop for future plans of Lock and Dam

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - In a press release Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced they will be holding an interactive workshop on the proposed future of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. The event will be on March 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Augusta Marriott, in the Lamar Room.
There will be a presentation summarizing the draft report at 5 p.m., that will give the public an opportunity to visit displays before and after the presentation. Representatives from the Savannah District will be available to answer questions on a one-on-one basis.
The public will also be able to submit verbal and written comments to add to the official record for the comment period.
