Judge imposes gag order on Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump confidant Roger Stone says he made an egregious mistake by posting an Instagram photo of the judge presiding over his criminal case with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.
During a tense court hearing Thursday, Stone said there was no excuse for his post Monday about U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson and she agreed.
“What concerns me is the fact that he chose to use his public platform and chose to express himself in a manner that can incite others that feel less constrained," Jackson said. “Thank you, but the apology rings quite hollow.”
Jackson wanted Stone in court Thursday to show why she shouldn't modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.
The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her. The 66-year-old Stone has apologized and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”
