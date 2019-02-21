Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case.
The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in connection to a 3rd-degree forgery incident that happened Nov. 1, 2018 at SunTrust Bank on Washington Rd. in Augusta.
If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the subject, please contact Inv. William Hornsby or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.
