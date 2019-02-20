Sheriff: SC couple charged after relative reports severe burns on 16-month-old child

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Vance couple has been charged after a relative noticed severe burns on a child’s body, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Arthur Shingler, Jr., 50, and Tara Thompson, 40, have both been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, a felony charge that can lead to a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to a Vance home in November 2018 after a woman reported an injured child.
The woman, who is a relative of the child, said she asked the child’s father what happened to the toddler when the child’s father dropped off the toddler. She gave the child first aid after she was told an iron fell on the child. After that, the woman went to work and left the child in the care of another relative.
When she returned, she immediately took the child to a hospital when she noticed the child was limping.
The child was then recommended to the burn center in Augusta, GA. after physicians discovered several second- and third-degree burns on his legs, according to warrants and the incident report.
The warrants allege that neither Shingler nor Thompson sought medical treatment for the child’s injuries.
“This is simply unthinkable to have taken a hot instrument such as an iron to burn a child, and barely a toddler at that,” Ravenell said. “This may have been an accident, but proper medical care for such severe injuries should have been sought immediately.”
Bond was set on the couple during a hearing on Tuesday at $50,000 each.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.