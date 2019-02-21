Preparing to jump start Master’s Week in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - At 10,000 square feet, it’s Guinness certified as the world’s biggest bounce house and it’s coming right here to Evans Towne Center Park right before the Masters.
Brittany Brooks, a mother of two, heard about Columbia County bringing in Big Bounce America featuring the Worlds’s Biggest Bounce House April 5th through 7th, the week before the Master’s tourney, on Instagram.
“We like to do a lot of stuff in town and it does seem like, especially during masters, there’s just like concerts and stuff that I wouldn’t take the kids to. And so it’d just be something fun to take the kids to,” said Brooks.
Master’s Week for her usually consists of watching the tournament on TV and spending time with friends and family.
“If you look at the landscape for that week, throughout the CSRA as a whole, there’s really nothing for kids. We find ourselves, as parents, looking for babysitters, those babysitters are completely booked. But it would be nice be able to take your kids there on Spring Break and have them do something fun," said Columbia County Events Manager Rachael Enfinger.
There’s a big farmer’s market with live music, food trucks and a beer tent, a kids zone from 4 until 8 p.m. to kick it all off on Thursday, April 4th. Then, Friday, people can enjoy the huge candy- colored castle - with a DJ inside - that will be at the park for three days.
Surrounded by a bounce village of eight other bounce houses, it’s got a Ninja-run obstacle course, slides that will drop you into giant ball pits and promises to be a unique experience for kids of all ages.
“I think my toddler will really like that. I don’t know if he’ll do it, yet. but definitely the toddler," Brooks said.
Tickets are various prices, starting at $10. The county’s events department said it’s best to snag your tickets sooner rather than later because the bounce house typically sells out.
Upcoming Events at Evans Towne Center Park:
Apr. 4 @4 p.m. Farmers Market
Apr. 5 - 7 The Big Bounce America (11 a.m. until 8 p.m.)
Apr. 11 @ 6:30 p.m. Zac Brown Band With Midland
Apr. 18 @ 4 p.m. Farmer’s Market
Apr. 20 @ 10 a.m. Easter Egg Scramble
