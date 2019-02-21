H54K: Columbia County student overcomes shyness through dance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - 11-year-old Kayleigh Elliot lives for this.
“I want to dance full-time because dance is just my life,” said Elliot. "It’s been my life since I was four.
Sheena Gavlinski, Kayleigh’s mom, adds: “She does practice here two days a week and then she also does practice at home a lot when she gets home from dance.”
She’s been practicing her craft at Stephanie Dancer’s in Evans for the past 7 or 8 years, taking on ballet, jazz, hip hop, and tap, giving it all she’s got on the competition stage.
“I’m actually sometimes shy around people, but whenever I get on stage, I feel like I’m in my own little world, and I can do anything,” said Elliot.
“She lights up,” added Gavlinski. “All her shyness goes away.”
So how did she get to this point?
“Well I practice a lot and I’m always very determined, and I don’t ever want to mess up, so like I always keep on dancing and never stop,” said Elliot.
Her advice to other kids who might be feeling just as shy as she once did: “I’ve messed up in dance plenty of times,” admitted Elliot. “Nobody is perfect. You just keep on going. You can’t give up, because whenever you give up, you don’t have another chance to achieve your goal that you were trying to do.”
Her mom is her biggest fan.
“So proud!,” beamed Gavlinski. “And I don’t know where she got her rhythm from!”
