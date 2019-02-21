Heroes honored for saving women from burning Glenn Hills Drive home

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Dozens of firefighters, two employees of a personal care home and a Good Samaritan were all honored Wednesday for rescuing four women from a burning home back in January.
Three of the women who lived at the home in the 2900 block of Glenn Hills Drive use wheelchairs.
Perez Little broke a window to rescue a woman who was trapped in her bedroom. “It’s a lot of people out here, I know who wouldn’t do what I did, so I stepped up as a man and did it."
“He was courageous and he was very kind and thoughtful to our staff that were present, and his willingness to get involved. And like I said, risk his own safety for the safety of someone else. So, that’s pretty heroic," said President & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia and South Carolina Diane Wilush.
None of the women or people involved were hurt. Those women are now living elsewhere until the home is rebuilt in a couple of months.
