Dashcam video shows suspect jump off overpass in Moncks Corner to elude police

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Dashcam video released Wednesday shows a suspect jump off an overpass in Moncks Corner to avoid capture.
St. Stephen Police say the suspect, 31-year old Sarah Upham, broke into her mother’s home Tuesday night before leading officers on a high speed chase.
Police say it all started just before nine o’clock Upham used a knife to pry open the door and threatened to stab her mom in her sleep.
Officers say Upham then left the house and was pulled over by an officer.
According to an incident report, when an officer tried to handcuff her she broke free, got back in her car and hit the gas.
Berkeley County deputies joined the chase down Highway 52.
Dasham video shows deputies chasing Upham down Highway 52 into Moncks Corner.
The video shows Upham pulling over on an overpass, getting out of her car and jumping off the overpass.
Police found Upham in the woods behind an apartment complex and took her into custody.
"It was severe enough for us to believe she was a threat to our community and surrounding areas so we wanted to do everything in our power to take her into custody," said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic.
Upham is facing several charges from several agencies, including breaking and entering, assault and battery, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and making threats.
She is being held in the Berkeley County Jail.
A family member said Upham is bipolar and suffers from schizoaffective disorder.
