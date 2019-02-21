Community blood drive being held to honor retired teacher who has cancer

(WFXG) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting two blood drives to honor a local woman who has cancer. One is Thursday, Feb. 21, and the other is Thursday, Feb. 28.
The drives are being held in honor of Martha Butts, a retired North Augusta teacher, and now a regular patient at Shepeard Blood Center. Butts has to get blood transfusions as part of her treatment, and has people in the community who regularly give blood that goes directly to her.
Through her experience, she has seen how helpful blood and platelet donations are when going through this. Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources with Shepeard, said, “(Butts) has asked that the community come out and support her and donate in her honor. She knows that all the blood and products won’t go to her, but it will go to people who are in the CSRA. It goes to our local hospitals, and it helps people in our community.”
The drive on February 21 is being held at Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
To donate in Butts’s honor on February 28, you can visit any Shepeard Blood Center location.
