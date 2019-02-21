Columbia County detention center cook arrested for sexual assault with inmate

Columbia County, Georgia (WFXG) - A cook at the Columbia County Detention Center is charged with sexual assault against an inmate. That’s according to the county sheriff’s office.
Authorities tell FOX 54 that deputies investigated and found that Stacy Mansion had a sexual relationship with an inmate assigned to the kitchen.
In addition to the sexual assault charges, Mansion is also charged with bringing contraband into the facility. The sheriff’s office said she was terminated from her job at the detention center.
