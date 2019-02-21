2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested after fight at Burke County Court House

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Three people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Burke County Courthouse Thursday.
At around 9:53 a.m., a woman and her son were at the Burke County Courthouse for a family dispute. The other family, mother Takiana Barnes and son Christopher Williams, got into a verbal dispute with the other son, a 16-year-old juvenile. Barnes and Williams got into a fight with the juvenile outside a courtroom on the 2nd floor of the courthouse.
Bailiffs and Burke County deputies quickly got the fight under control. Waynesboro Police Department also responded to the scene. EMA treated minor injuries at the scene.
Williams and Barnes were arrested and charged with misdemeanor affray and taken to the Burke County Detention Center. The juvenile was also charged with misdemeanor affray and referred to juvenile authorities.
