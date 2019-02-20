Mayor, commissioners celebrate Augusta 9-1-1 Call Center staff for winning national award

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - 911 dispatch is often considered the ‘forgotten’ portion of any public safety system, according to City Administrator Janice Jackson. However, those are the people who send help to every emergency.
Augusta’s 9-1-1 Center received the national Outstanding 9-1-1 call center award several weeks ago and Tuesday in city council , Augusta 9-1-1 Director Daniel Dunlap and his staff were recognized for their service to the community.
“It’s the first time that they won this particular award. They have been under the leadership of a new director for about 2 1/2, 3 years and they’ve been working towards placing the great standards and protocol in place so they’d be eligible for that type of recognition,” said Augusta City Administrator Janice Jackson.
Recent accomplishments include executing Text-to-911 and call taking protocols for emergency fire dispatch. Some of them accepted the award on the city’s behalf at the 16th Annual 911 Honor Awards last week in DC.
