Horizon Foundation honors Jay Jefferies with Humanitarian Award

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Our very own Jay Jefferies was the man of the hour at Crowne Plaza in North Augusta Tuesday night.
He was invited to dinner by folks with The Horizon Foundation but little did he know, they planned on surprising him with news of a new award they created in his honor.
The Jay Jefferies Humanitarian Award will be given out yearly to someone with a heart for serving others. They wanted to thank and honor Jay for all he does and thought what better way than by creating something to honor others doing the same.
