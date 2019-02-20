Couple saved by contractor’s urgent warning just before roof collapses

PARK CITY, UT (KSTU/CNN) - One Utah couple is alive today because they took their contractor's advice.
Their problems started when they heard a couple of loud noises. Then they noticed a section of the ceiling was sagging.
A neighbor said they called their contractor for advice, which was "get out of the house immediately."
They did, and were not injured in the collapse.
Their house, however, suffered significant damage. The roof collapsed into their kitchen, living room, and dining room.
It’s been deemed structurally unsafe and condemned.
Firefighters said the collapse may have been caused by a number of factors, including snow on the roof and the age of the home.
