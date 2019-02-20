Cloudy, wet and chilly for the middle of the week.

High pressure will continue to wedge into the forecast area from the north through tonight. The models indicate weak isentropic lift above the wedge ridge. There will be a series of mid-level shortwave troughs in the southwest flow. The models and water vapor imagery trends indicate deepest moisture will be west and north of the forecast area. Rainfall should be light locally and the guidance consensus supports amounts less than one-quarter of an inch. Followed the lower temperature guidance because of the wedge pattern today. Expect little temperature change tonight. Shallow low-level moisture with the wedge front closer to the area indicates dense fog may develop tonight.