Augusta Fire-Rescue to enforce new protocol after inspection violations

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Richmond County’s fire inspector can shut down businesses for not having fire systems in place. That’s why commissioners are pressing Fire Chief Christopher James after documents reveal nearly 200 violations during inspections over the years.
Records and photos reveal issues like exposed electrical wire above a water heater and stairs not built up to code - presenting fire and fall hazards. Plus other issues at some of the stations.
Commissioners grilled Chief James about those inspections by the Risk Management Department at the commission meeting.
District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said, “I still think there’s the question out there of why its taken years for some of these issues to be taken care of and I hope that we’ll eventually get that answer and it seems like Chief is making strides to make sure that doesn’t happen again, and I certainly hope so since our firefighters do live in these fire stations."
Chief James said many issues have been addressed. He also said there was a miscommunication due to battalion chiefs and the Risk Management Department using different inspection forms.
He said moving forward they plan to use the same form. Additionally, he said the fire department also plans to pair an inspector with a logistics person during inspections so there will be no confusion on fire station issues.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.