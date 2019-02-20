Alabama woman who joined ISIS wants to return home

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An Alabama woman who left the country to join ISIS says she now wants to return to the United States.
"When I came here and saw everything with my own eyes, I realized I made a big mistake, and I know I've ruined my future, and my son's future, and I deeply, deeply regret it," said Hoda Muthana in an interview with The Guardian.
While they do not agree with or support her original actions to join ISIS, local Islamic Leaders say they hope Muthana returns.
“She is repenting. She is sorry. She is apologizing to her family, her community, her country. The Muslim community in Greater Birmingham would welcome her back, would welcome her with open arms,” said Ashfaq Taufique, president of the Birmingham Islamic Society.
Muthana’s attorney, Hassan Shibly, told WBRC that he has reached out to the FBI.
"She was a naive very foolish young woman who was taken advantage of, manipulated, raped, and brain washed, but I don’t thinks she has to pay for this for the rest of her life,” he said.
Shibly adds his client is prepared to face the consequences if she’s allowed to come back.
However, according to one former federal judge that’s a big “if.”
"I think probably two things will happen. She can’t fly back and they may well take action to revoke her citizenship which would keep her out of the country permanently unless she agrees to some sort of agreement with the government,” said former U.S. Magistrate Judge John Carroll.
