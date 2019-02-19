Richmond County Schools celebrate accomplishments of past year and plan for the future

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - School leaders announced the state of the Richmond County School system in Augusta Tuesday.
The annual report celebrated the district’s achievements over the past year while looking ahead to the future.
About 6500 students are enrolled in specialized programs that get them ready for future careers.
Dr. Angela Pringle, Richmond County Schools superintendent, says: “We have to be sure that our teachers are able to teach children the skills that they need to enter the workforce of tomorrow. They must be challenged. They must have access to a quality core curriculum.”
68-percent of the district’s students will graduate with college credits, some with a full 2 years of college credit under their belt.
The district’s graduation rate is also up from last year.
