A. R. Johnson Magnet School kicks off engineering week

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Students at A. R. Johnson Magnet School kicked off the school’s engineering week with some hands on learning.
Representatives from Club Car showed off some of the company’s latest and greatest gadgets and services.
Students got to learn all about what a future career in the utility vehicle industry could look like for them.
Ben Forehand, engineering, drafting, and design teacher at A. R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, says: “It gets them to thinking about how to solve problems because ultimately, that’s what engineering is: it’s about using math, science, and technology to make life more sustainable, more user friendly for our society.”
The school plans to get students involved in more interactive engineering activities through the rest of the week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.