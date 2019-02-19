Jacket and Umbrella needed for the next couple of days.

There will be a series of fast moving weak mid-level shortwave troughs. The models and observation trends support dry low levels through today and expect mainly periods of sprinkles. Deeper moisture and greater isentropic lift support a little more significant rain late tonight. The chance for rain will continue Friday and Saturday with a frontal bounday to our south and high pressure wedging in from the north. Another front is forecast to move through the area on Sunday with a better chance for rain. A dry airmass is expected to arrive in the wake of the front Sunday night into Monday.