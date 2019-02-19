Jacket and Umbrella needed for the next couple of days.

(WFXG) - A wet pattern will occur through the week. A continued southwest upper flow, with a series of embedded upper disturbances and resultant surface waves, combined with abundant atmospheric moisture will bring rain at times. A cold front will cross the area Sunday with dry high pressure returning Monday. High pressure will ridge into the forecast area from the north through tonight. The models indicate weak isentropic lift over this wedge ridge becoming stronger late tonight.
There will be a series of fast moving weak mid-level shortwave troughs. The models and observation trends support dry low levels through today and expect mainly periods of sprinkles. Deeper moisture and greater isentropic lift support a little more significant rain late tonight. The chance for rain will continue Friday and Saturday with a frontal bounday to our south and high pressure wedging in from the north. Another front is forecast to move through the area on Sunday with a better chance for rain. A dry airmass is expected to arrive in the wake of the front Sunday night into Monday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.