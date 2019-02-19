CSRA schools say new school bus safety bill protects students

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - As his first legislative order of business, Governor Kemp signed a new bill, Senate Bill 25, into law Friday. The goal is to protect kids from motorists at school bus stops. It requires drivers traveling in the opposite direction to a stopped school bus to stop when they meet the bus - unless the two vehicles are separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier.
That makes it illegal for oncoming traffic to drive past a stopped school bus in a road divided by a turn lane.
School leaders across the CSRA say it provides more protection for students.
“We’re for anything that makes our students safer, so providing that bigger buffer around our school buses when they’re stopped letting children off or picking children up makes us very happy so we look forward to having that extra safety barrier for our kids," said Richmond County School System Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs.
Columbia County School District Director of Transportation, R. Allen Connor issued the following statement
“Governor Brian Kemp signed into law SB25. This bill reverses the changes that were made by HB 978 during the 2018 sessions. The Department of Transportation of the Columbia County School District is excited about the law that provides more protection to all of our students traveling on buses across Columbia County and across the State of Georgia. The law, SB 25, reinstates a law that was in place prior to HB 978 mandating that all traffic on both sides of the roadway must stop even if there are multiple lanes if there is not a physical median separating the traffic lanes. The new law, SB 25, supports our bus drivers’ efforts to provide safe transport and keep our students safe at all stops on multi-lane roadways. Now, unless separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier, all traffic traveling in both directions MUST STOP for a Georgia school bus while loading and unloading students. Fortunately, in the Columbia County School District, our routes are designed so that students are not required to cross multi-lane roads. For stops located on multi-lane roadways, they are located on the door side of the bus so students are not required to cross. This provides an extra layer of protection in addition to the changes made with SB 25. We must protect 100% of our students, 100% of the time!”
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:
“This law has been needed for sometime and it certainly is in the best interest of all children who ride school buses. However, the reality is that laws are only as effective as those who follow them. Drivers need to slow down and stay focused in order to prevent tragedies.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.