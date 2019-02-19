CSRA schools say new school bus safety bill protects students

“Governor Brian Kemp signed into law SB25. This bill reverses the changes that were made by HB 978 during the 2018 sessions. The Department of Transportation of the Columbia County School District is excited about the law that provides more protection to all of our students traveling on buses across Columbia County and across the State of Georgia. The law, SB 25, reinstates a law that was in place prior to HB 978 mandating that all traffic on both sides of the roadway must stop even if there are multiple lanes if there is not a physical median separating the traffic lanes. The new law, SB 25, supports our bus drivers’ efforts to provide safe transport and keep our students safe at all stops on multi-lane roadways. Now, unless separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier, all traffic traveling in both directions MUST STOP for a Georgia school bus while loading and unloading students. Fortunately, in the Columbia County School District, our routes are designed so that students are not required to cross multi-lane roads. For stops located on multi-lane roadways, they are located on the door side of the bus so students are not required to cross. This provides an extra layer of protection in addition to the changes made with SB 25. We must protect 100% of our students, 100% of the time!”