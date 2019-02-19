Augusta Regional Airport installs two additional passenger boarding bridges

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Regional Airport announced the purchase and installation of two additional passenger boarding bridges Tuesday.
This new bridges offered a safe, secure, and efficient way to access a plane. Previously, many people had to walk outside on the tarmac and use manual stairs to get on and off a plane. Passengers will now be protected from the elements and individuals with disabilities or limited mobility will have easier access.
“This is one of the more momentous additions to our Airport in recent years. The passenger boarding bridges will significantly heighten the efficiency, perception, and customer service experience of the AGS operation. They also make our Airport more attractive as we position ourselves for future growth,” said Mr. Herbert Judon, Jr., Airport Executive Director.
“This project represents the hard work of our airport director and the entire airport team,” said Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. “The new jet bridges will provide travelers with ease of access to embark and deplane in a safe and comfortable environment year round. I’m excited for Augusta and the region.”
The new passenger boarding bridges have been installed at Gate One and Gate Five. Delta & American will primarily use the bridges for their passengers.
The $1.3 million dollar improvement project was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and funded by Passenger Facility Charges/Airport user fees.
