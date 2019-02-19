Augusta native serves at the largest Naval communications station in the world

The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades. The Pacific is home to more than 50-percent of the world’s population, many of the world’s largest and smallest economies, several of the world’s largest militaries, and many U.S. allies. Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Hankerson is most proud of two humanitarian missions in his career. Hankerson said he and his command were able to provide fresh water in the Pacific during the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes.