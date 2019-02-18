Several road closures could slow down your commute

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced night closures from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. along I-20 in McDuffie and Columbia counties from mile marker 172 to 186. Crews worked to raise concrete slabs to the original grade using polymer injections. Drivers can expect single lane closures eastbound in Columbia County and eastbound and westbound in McDuffie County for up to 4 weeks.