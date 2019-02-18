1 person killed in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near the Summerville neighborhood of Augusta.
The sheriff’s office was called out to a home on Essie McIntyre Blvd. at around 3:30 pm. Two cars were towed from the scene. Several people have been taken in for questioning.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has confirmed that 1 person was shot and killed.
Details about the shooting are still limited. We will update when more info is available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.