Man wanted for questioning in Augusta forgery case

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a forgery case in Augusta.
Investigators are searching for Raymond Mark Dillman. The 3rd-degree forgery incident happened Feb. 9 at Furniture Warehouse on Gordon Hwy. Dillman is 5-feet-10-inches tall and around 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Dillman, please contact Inv. William Hornsby or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.
