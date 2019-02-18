Local bakery holds couple’s cake decorating for Valentine’s Day

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - A local cake supply shop finished out Valentine’s Day weekend with a themed cake decorating class for couples. Tickets were sold online, and pairs came to The Sweet Suite in Grovetown to decorate a strawberry drip cake.
The cake is pre-made by staff at the shop, and all the supplies are included in the class. Classes like this are held every month, but typically in a Mommy and Me format, or a solo class for experienced bakers to learn new technique.
The owner said this was important to her because it was a family oriented event. Jamey Sprowls, the owner, said, "Family is really important to me, and sometimes mom and dad need a break too. It’s a good time for them to come without the kids, focus on them, and just work on relationships, talk and have fun during the class.” Sprowls said the Valentine’s themed classes sold out.
In the future, the shop plans to hold couple classes once a month. There is a list of all their events on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.