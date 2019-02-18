Girl Scouts working toward Bronze Award

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - People took advantage of the lower water levels on area waterways to do some spring cleaning.
Several Girl Scouts from Troop 2007 were out at Lake Olmstead Monday morning doing just that. They were picking up trash and helping to clear out debris as part of a service project.
“Our project is on marine debris and how it affects the oceans and our local ecosystems,” explained Lily Padgett.
“It can harm us by entangling animals,” added Ansley Zeitner.
The girls are working on earning the Bronze Award, the highest honor that a Girl Scout Junior can receive.
To get it, a Girl Scout has to come up with a project and work with others to make a difference.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.