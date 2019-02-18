Gas prices back on the rise

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Oil prices hit a three month high, and the price at the pump was up in the CSRA. According to AAA, the average per gallon in Georgia was $2.19 per gallon.
Last week, the statewide average per gallon in Georgia rose five cents per gallon. The price could soon jump another ten cents, the highest level for oil and wholesale gasoline prices since November.
Drivers in Atlanta and Brunswick are seeing the biggest jump, while the lowest prices in the state, $2.12 per gallon, are in the Augusta area.
The closing price for crude oil Friday was $55.59 per barrel.
