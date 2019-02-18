Foggy, mild morning

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Foggy conditions persist overnight into Monday morning with temperatures out the door in the mid 50s. There will be areas of light showers overnight as well, meaning roadways could be damp as you head to school or work. To be safe, I would give yourself at least 10 extra minutes to get to where you are going in the morning.
Rain clears by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Most of Tuesday will be dry with highs only in the lower 50s. Rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Spring-like weather returns Thursday into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and decent rain chances on Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.