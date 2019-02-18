Cloudy this Am, A mix of clouds and sun this afternoon

(WFXG) - Expect a wet pattern through the forecast period. A continued SW upper flow, with a series of embedded upper disturbances and resultant surface waves, combine with abundant atmospheric moisture to provide good chances of rain at times. Cold air damming wedge is giving way to a warm front lifting north across the eastern Midlands as OGB jumped from 52 degrees to 63 in an hour with a southwesterly wind.
However, further west across much of the forecast area a cold front has been pushing into the region and will move through the eastern Midlands by sunrise with northwesterly winds prevailing over the region. Regional radar showing some very light showers along the front but additional rainfall moving across northwest GA into the mountains of North Carolina associated with shortwave energy and jet streak. Most of that precipitation is expected to remain west of the forecast area or brush the western Midlands early this morning so have adjusted pops down quite a bit and continue to lower pops through the afternoon across the area. All rain should be east of the area by noon with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will actually be warmer today behind the cold front compared
