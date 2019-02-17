Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta raises almost $1,000 for burn foundation

Krystal Stone, Marketing Manager for Timms Harley-Davidson said, “Bikers come with that whole gruff mentality and they come in with their leather and their beards, but they have some incredible hearts.” Those hearts work together to serve the community at large. The 12 participants in the cook-off paid a ten dollar entry fee each, and folks who came out just to eat paid five. That alone came to just under $1,000.