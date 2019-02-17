Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta raises almost $1,000 for burn foundation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta hosted their annual chili cook-off Saturday, Feb. 16, to benefit the Augusta Burn Foundation. This is one of several events the biker community holds each year to support various charities and organizations in our area.
Krystal Stone, Marketing Manager for Timms Harley-Davidson said, “Bikers come with that whole gruff mentality and they come in with their leather and their beards, but they have some incredible hearts.” Those hearts work together to serve the community at large. The 12 participants in the cook-off paid a ten dollar entry fee each, and folks who came out just to eat paid five. That alone came to just under $1,000.
Community members also gave donations straight to the burn foundation. Alicia Sweat, Director of Operations at Augusta Burn Foundation, said, “We get a lot of community support, not only through our bikers, but from people throughout the Augusta area.” With the money raised from today’s cook-off and other donations given throughout the year, the foundation is able to house families of burn victims while they are being treated in the hospital.
This is only one organization the biker community supports. In June, Timms Harley-Davidson is hosting a ride benefitting the Georgia Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.