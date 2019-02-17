Scattered showers return to the forecast

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A few isolated showers are possible overnight with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us with Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s with scattered showers during the morning. Another rain chance is possible overnight Sunday into Monday, which could make for a damp morning commute. The afternoon will be warmer with highs close to 70 degrees. Rain is likely Tuesday as our temperatures roller coaster takes another dip with highs only in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see temperatures climb into Thursday with scattered showers possible each day heading into the weekend.