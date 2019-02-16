Fifth survivor of 1963 16th Street Church bombing speaks to students at Augusta Preparatory Day School

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A heinous hate crime by the KKK changed Sarah Collins-Rudolph’s life and the trajectory of the civil rights movement in Birmingham forever.
Collins-Rudolph, her sister and three friends were inside a restroom getting ready for church when the 16th Street Baptist Church was bombed on September 16, 1963.
“It’s something that should have never happened. Not only in a church, but it shouldn’t happen nowhere. That people place a bomb to kill people because of their race," Collins-Rudolph said.
Four girls died in that bombing. She lost sight in one of her eyes and spent months recovering in a hospital. Now, she is an author and travels to schools - like Augusta Preparatory Day School - sharing her story.
