Mainly cloudy skies today and tomorrow.
First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies
By Jay Jefferies | February 15, 2019 at 7:59 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 7:59 AM

(WFXG) - Surface high pressure axis will remain offshore today while a cold front pushes south towards the Appalachians and stalls. Rain chances will increase tonight into Saturday morning as an upper disturbance and surface low track across the region.

Expect a continued wet pattern Sunday through late next week as a strong SW upper flow, with a series of embedded upper disturbances and resultant surface waves, combine with abundant atmospheric moisture to provide good chances of rain.

