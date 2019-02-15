Mainly cloudy skies today and tomorrow.

(WFXG) - Surface high pressure axis will remain offshore today while a cold front pushes south towards the Appalachians and stalls. Rain chances will increase tonight into Saturday morning as an upper disturbance and surface low track across the region.
Expect a continued wet pattern Sunday through late next week as a strong SW upper flow, with a series of embedded upper disturbances and resultant surface waves, combine with abundant atmospheric moisture to provide good chances of rain.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.