Body found in Savannah River

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - A body was found inside a vehicle in the Savannah River Friday morning.
According to North Augusta Public Safety, a paddleboarder saw a vehicle’s license plate under the water’s surface near Riverview Park at around 9:30 a.m. and called police. North Augusta Public Safety called the Department of Natural Resources in to help. The vehicle was found to be a BMW with a Georgia license plate. Divers located a man’s body inside the vehicle.
The body was taken out of the vehicle and sent to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. It’s not yet clear how long the man had been down there, but Public Safety says based on how much the body had decomposed, he had been down there for quite some time.
Crews were unable to get the car out of the river and called off operations for the night. They will be back out Saturday morning.
