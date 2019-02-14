Waffle House hosting special Valentine’s Day dinner

The Waffle House on Peach Orchard Road has offered the February 14th special for the past four years. Leigh Jennison, Manager of Waffle House on Peach Orchard Road, said, "It’s just a great place for people to connect. It’s inexpensive, and it’s a family atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun, and people talk to each other booth to booth, customer to server. It’s a great relationship builder.”