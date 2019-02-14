Waffle House hosting special Valentine’s Day dinner

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Haven’t made plans for Valentine’s Dinner? Check out our local Waffle Houses. Some stores in our area are reserving tables and offering a special menu for the evening.
Every restaurant participating will have their own decorations, but you can expect a fun, heart shaped theme for the night. To make reservations, you can call the store telephone number. You can find a list of participating locations here.
The Waffle House on Peach Orchard Road has offered the February 14th special for the past four years. Leigh Jennison, Manager of Waffle House on Peach Orchard Road, said, "It’s just a great place for people to connect. It’s inexpensive, and it’s a family atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun, and people talk to each other booth to booth, customer to server. It’s a great relationship builder.”
