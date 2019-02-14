Three parks under construction in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - New parks and additions are under way in Columbia County. The 2016 G.O. Bond funds three park projects: expansion of Patriots Park, adding athletic fields to Lakeside Park and construction of the brand new Gateway Park across the street from the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.
The projects at Patriots Park and the Gateway have already begun. Construction at Lakeside Park will start in the next few weeks. After years of planning, Columbia County is excited to finally be working toward completing these projects. John Luton, Director of Community and Leisure Services, said, “It’s exciting. It’s a lot to plan for, but it just shows you how fast this county is growing and how things are moving forward.”
Gateway Park will be very similar to Evans Towne Center Park. Luton says the main difference will be a much larger splash park for kids to enjoy. The addition of these parks will help alleviate congestion at the parks already available to the public. Community members are excited to hear about what’s coming to the county.
All parks are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
