Simulated river level produces expected result but not everyone happy with the proposal

Russell Wicke, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, says: “So far what we’ve seen today is exactly what we expected. The river is shallow in places where our models said it would be shallow and for the overall majority of the river the channel remains pretty deep. What you’re seeing right now is the low end of average flow with a simulated rock weir in place. Most of the time, the water would be a little bit higher than what you see now.”