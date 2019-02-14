Simulated river level produces expected result but not everyone happy with the proposal

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Army Corps of Engineers spent the day Thursday monitoring water levels along the Savannah River. They’re simulating what levels will look like if the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam is replaced with a rock weir.
The project would re-establish traditional spawning ground for the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, a mandate required as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. But not everyone is happy with the proposal.
Frank Odom of North Augusta says: “It looked horrible.”
Another man who owns waterfront property in North Augusta’s River North neighborhood adds: “We had property on the water. Now we don’t.”
From muddy banks to boat docks sitting on dry land, the reception to the Army Corps of Engineers rock weir simulation on the Savannah River has been lukewarm at best.
Russell Wicke, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, says: “So far what we’ve seen today is exactly what we expected. The river is shallow in places where our models said it would be shallow and for the overall majority of the river the channel remains pretty deep. What you’re seeing right now is the low end of average flow with a simulated rock weir in place. Most of the time, the water would be a little bit higher than what you see now.”
But that didn’t sit well with some.
“I’d be for it if they’d do something to maintain the level of the river. I’m not for it if they’re going to leave it like this.”
At several homes in the River North community, boat docks were completely land locked.
“I hope they’d bring the river up to a sensible level, something that’ll maintain the property value through here and where we can still use the docks.”
People with docks sitting high and dry may be out of luck.
“The Savannah River through Augusta is a federal waterway, and we’re not legally permitted to compensate people for having their equipment on federal property,” explained Wicke.
It’s also unlikely that a homeowner would be able to extend or reconfigure a dock into the new river channel, although permits are issued on a case by case basis.
A draft report outlining the Corps’ recommendation is available online. The public will have 30 days to make comments with a final decision expected by August.
The Corps plans to hold a workshop March 6 where people can learn more about the project and share their comments in person. A time and place have not yet been set, but an announcement will be made soon here.
