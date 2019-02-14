Residents not happy with Corps’ Savannah River level simulation for lock and dam proposal

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the Savannah River has reached its target elevation to simulate their recommendation to remove the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam and replace it with a rock weir.
Many are not happy with the results.
Frank Odom of North Augusta says: “What’s it going to do to the value of the houses? A lot of people have little walls and docks out into the river. It’s just going to ruin the looks of it.”
The Corps will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the release of their draft report with the final recommendation for the future of the lock and dam.
The public will have 30 days to make comments before a final decision on the lock and dam is made. That decision is expected by August.
The Corps plans an interactive workshop for early March for people to ask questions and voice their concerns.
