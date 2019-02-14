Fatal Richmond County shooting on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Earlier this morning at 12:20 A.M. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to shooting on a male victim on 1520 Walton Way.
The victim was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 A.M. by an attending physician.
The male has been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Stewart III from Lithonia, GA.
An autopsy is scheduled for today at the GBI in Atlanta.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office the investigation is still ongoing.
